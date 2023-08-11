Millville man accused of fatally stabbing Vineland woman, critically wounding her husband

BRIDGETON - A Millville man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a Vineland couple during a deadly encounter in their home, authorities say.

Zachary M. Adamo, 36, allegedly attacked Sharon and James Taylor in an early-morning assault on July 28, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Sharon Taylor, 60, who was stabbed about 11 times, died from her wounds.

James Taylor, 51, was stabbed about 25 times but survived after being flown to an area hospital.

Investigators have not alleged a motive for the attack, but a criminal complaint claims Adamo entered the victims' home "with the purpose of committing a crime therein, specifically homicide."

Connections between suspect, victim

Adamo and James Taylor were previously co-workers at an unidentified business, and Adamo's phone number was stored in Taylor's phone, says a probable cause statement for multiple charges against the suspect.

James Taylor called police to report the stabbing around 1:45 a.m., when officers arrived to find Sharon Taylor dead at the scene on the 600 block of Ridgewood Road, the statement says.

Surveillance video from homes in the area allowed police to identify a suspect vehicle that was registered to Adamo, according to the statement.

It says other forms of surveillance, including automatic license plate readers, showed the vehicle traveling to the Taylors' home from Adamo's residence on the 500 block of Menantico Avenue.

Court order demanded cellphone password

The statement adds a search of Adamo's property found a knife and burned clothing, believed to have been worn by Adamo during the attack.

Adamo also defied police requests and a court order seeking the password to his cellphone, telling investigators he did not know the number, the statement says.

Adamo was charged Aug. 9 with murder, attempted murder, burglary and weapons offenses, the prosecutor's office said.

He's also accused of tampering with evidence, obstruction and contempt of a court order.

The charges are only allegations. Adamo has not been convicted in the case.

He was being held in Cumberland County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

An investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Police Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111 or Prosecutor's Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter at the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times, and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Zachary M. Adamo is accused of killing Sharon Taylor in her home