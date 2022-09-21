Millville man found dead in kettle at Upper Deerfield food factory: State police

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP. — A 63-year-old Millville man was pronounced dead after his body was found Monday morning inside a kettle at a Lassonde Pappas food processing facility on Parsonage Road, according to New Jersey State Police.

Trooper Brandi Slota identified the deceased as Dale R. Devilli. Troopers were dispatched around 7:49 a.m. Monday and on arriving at the factory found the man still inside the kettle, Slota said.

Slota said the investigation is active but that "nothing suspicious appeared in nature." No further information is available, she said.

Upper Deerfield Fire Co. 2 also was dispatched, Chief Jeremy Warburton said.

Industries Lassonde Inc., a Canadian firm that owns Lassonde Pappas, issued a statement Tuesday about the death.

"We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," spokesman Alexander Roberton said.

