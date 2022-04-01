Millville man gets prison term for fentanyl delivery

NEWARK - A Millville man has received a 51-month prison term for his role in the delivery of five kilograms, or about 11 pounds, of fentanyl.

Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, was arrested after he allegedly transported the fentanyl to Neptune, Monmouth County, in April 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

He later pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be marketed in the form of pills or crystals, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Figueroa-Martinez, who was alleged to be a courier for a drug ring, was sentenced Thursday in Newark federal court.

