Millville man sentenced to 15 years in Toms River stabbing attack

A Millville man has been sentenced to state prison after pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Carles Bryant, 36, was sentenced to 15 years and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole, Billhimer said.

On March 3, 2021, at around 10:30 p.m., Toms River police officers responded to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Ave., according to Billhimer. A 911 call about a physical altercation between a man and woman in the lobby had been placed.

When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive and with stab wounds to the head, face and body, the announcement said.

The victim was taken to the local hospital and was eventually released.

On March 19, 2021, Bryant was arrested in Atlantic City by the United States Marshals Service without incident, Billhimer said. He was taken to Ocean County Jail and remained there since his apprehension.

