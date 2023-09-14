Millville murder brings long prison terms for two men

BRIDGETON - Two Cumberland County men have received long prison terms for their roles in a 2019 murder.

Gregry Coombs, 44, and Cleve Lewis, 35, were convicted in March in connection with the fatal shooting of Derrick Harris at the Delsea Gardens apartment complex in Millville.

Coombs was sentenced this month to a 48-year term for murder and other crimes, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. He must serve almost 41 years before parole eligibility.

Lewis received an extended term of 36 years for conspiracy to murder. He will have no parole eligibility for more than 30 years.

Both men are residents of the Seabrook section of Upper Deerfield Township, according to the prosecutor's office.

It noted surveillance video recorded the fatal attack on Harris, the father of three daughters, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019.

Police stopped a suspect vehicle in the early-morning hours of Nov. 7, finding Coombs in the driver's seat and another suspect, Deontray Gross, as a passenger.

Lewis was charged more than a month later after DNA testing linked him to a bloody glove found in the vehicle.

Superior Court Judge Cristen D'Arrigo sentenced Coombs and Lewis on Sept. 11.

Gross, 36, has admitted guilt to a charge of conspiring to murder.

He is to be sentenced Sept. 22.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Gregry Coombs, Cleve Lewis sentenced for roles in Millville murder