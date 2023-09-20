Millville police say high school security guard had sex with teen student

MILLVILLE — A contract security guard at Millville Senior High Scool was charged on Wednesday with having "both consensual and non-consensual intercourse" with a 16-year-old student, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The statement identifies the guard as JT Banks, 54, of Geisinger Avenue in Millville. A state judge will be asked to order him detained until trial, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

The statement lists the charges filed as second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree sexual assault. Millville police did the investigation.

Webb-McRae said the defendant allegedly engaged in intercourse with the victim, then 16 and attending that school, on multiple occasions between October 2022 and July 2023. The district said Banks was supplied through its contract with a security company, KD National Force Security.

Officials have not said how Banks knew the student. "The allegations that were brought to us did not involve any of our school properties," school spokeswoman Megan Finney said.

The prosecutor's office also has not said how the investigation began.

"The Millville School District received information about an allegation of inappropriate action by one of our former third party contracted employees that has led to an arrest," Finney commented. "While all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty, we immediately banned the individual from all district properties and events. We are working in cooperation with the Police Department and the County Prosecutor’s Office and will provide any assistance they may need.

"As always, the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority," she added. "If you have any specific questions or information, please contact the County Prosecutor’s Office."

The filing of charges is not proof of guilt, but the start of the criminal justice process and may or may not result in further prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Millville Detective Robert Vit at (856) 825-7010.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

