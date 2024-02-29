Millville police officer dragged, pedestrian hit before chase ends with crash

MILLVILLE - A man trying to avoid arrest dragged a police officer with his vehicle, and struck a pedestrian before colliding with another vehicle, authorities allege.

Jacob D. Griffiths, 40, of Bridgeton was arrested on multiple charges after an incident that began around 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

It said Griffiths fled at high speed after Millville police tried to investigate a vehicle alleged to have been used in a robbery in Vineland on a different date.

Police broke off the chase after Griffiths' vehicle sped through a stop sign.

Homicide in Upper Deerfield: Man found fatally shot after report of burglary

The vehicle was seen a short time later in the parking lot of a Wawa on Route 47 in the Dorchester area of Maurice River Township.

Millville police chase ends with crash

Griffiths fled again, allegedly dragging a Millville officer for a short distance. He also struck a pedestrian near the Wawa's fuel pumps.

A second police pursuit ended when Griffiths' vehicle was involved in a crash at Route 49 and Union Road, also in Maurice River Township.

The Millville officer, the pedestrian and two people in the vehicle struck by Griffiths had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Griffiths and a woman in his vehicle also had injuries that were not life-threatening.Griffiths was charged with four counts of aggravated assault for causing bodily injury while eluding law enforcement, and two counts each of eluding and hindering apprehension.

He also is accused of obstruction.

The charges are only allegations. Griffiths has not been convicted in the case.

New Jersey State Police are conducting an investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Driver accused of dragging police officer, injuring three civilians