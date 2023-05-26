Millwood man sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison for raping, molesting boys

May 25—A 57-year-old Millwood man was sentenced last week to 13 1/2 years in prison for raping and molesting two children, including a 5-year-old boy more than 20 years ago.

Eric Mork pleaded guilty March 24 to third-degree child rape, third-degree child molestation and first-degree child rape. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold Clarke III handed down the 162-month sentence May 19.

The first-degree child rape charge stemmed from 2001, when Mork sexually assaulted his friend's 5-year-old son, according to court documents.

The victim told law enforcement about 20 years later that Mork started to make him feel uncomfortable when he was about 5. He said Mork would expose himself to him when they were both alone. Then, the sexual assaults happened.

Mork sexually assaulted him multiple times throughout his childhood, he told the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The third-degree rape and child molestation charges stemmed from Mork sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in 2018, according to documents.

The victim told law enforcement that on one occasion, Mork put a cloth rag that smelled like rubbing alcohol over the boy's face, making him black out. He said Mork then dragged him to Mork's home and raped him. He said Mork told him he would kill him if the boy disclosed the abuse.

Mork admitted to a detective that when he had sex with the teen in 2018 he knew it was a crime. He told the detective he doesn't need therapy for his sexual desires because he doesn't coax children into his home.

The sheriff's office said in 2020 Mork frequently spent time alone with young men at his house on the 3300 block of North Fowler Road. The young people lived near Mork's house. He also let young runaways stay at his home, the sheriff's office said.

The court dismissed seven child rape and molestation charges as part of the plea agreement. Mork will be placed on three years of probation when he is released from prison.