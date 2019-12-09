Milo, the cat who went missing at Dulles airport in October, is reunited with owner

The saga of Milo, the cat who went missing during an October Lufthansa flight from Munich to Washington officially has a happy ending: the gray-and-white tabby has been reunited with his human.

When Milo's crate was moved from the tarmac at Dulles International Airport to the international arrivals baggage claim area on Oct. 3, it was damaged, and Milo wasn't in it.

On Friday, Milo's owner, Molly McFadden, returned to Facebook to share the good news: "I have been waiting so long to make this post and couldn’t be more excited about it - guess who’s home for the holidays!!! I am so thankful to the Dulles Airport USDA and all the team that helped look for him."

Post by MilosMissing.

She later posted an update on his condition: "Milo is doing well - we brought him to the vet the first day I had him home, and they said he looked good, all things considered. We’re waiting on bloodwork and he’s been pretty tired but otherwise great. I’m so excited to have him back."

Mike Stewart, vice president and Washington Dulles International airport manager, told USA TODAY that his team was "thrilled to reunite Milo the cat with his owner on Friday. Thank you to the many airport employees, and our federal partners at USDA Wildlife Services, who spent countless hours to make sure Milo got home safely for the holidays.”

USA TODAY has also reached out to McFadden and representatives for Lufthansa for comment.

Milo Is Missing

