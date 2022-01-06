Milpitas Bed Bath & Beyond Store To Shutter By February

MILPITAS, CA — Two northern California Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently by February, the chain announced this week.

The Milpitas location on Great Mall Drive will shutter soon and are currently offering liquidation sales, according to the home goods mega-chain store. The store in Campbell, Ca. is also closing, they said.

Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive. Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

A list of 37 locations across the country was released on Thursday, as part of the home goods mega store's continued transformation toward e-commerce, according to CEO Mark Tritton. The mega home goods store is remodeling 450 stores across the country and is moving online for the others in an effort to compete with Amazon, according to an East Bay Times report.



In Southern California, three more stores will be closed by the end of February, and are currently offering liquidation sales.

Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

The massive closures at Bed Bath & Beyond were announced in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

