Milpitas police nab alleged robber who also drove stolen vehicle

(BCN) — A 30-year-old man accused of taking the tools of a construction worker in Milpitas was arrested Friday, police said.

The Milpitas Police Department said on its Facebook account that the suspect, who was later identified as a San Jose resident, was traced with the help of the Automated License Plate Reader technology as he was found to be driving a stolen vehicle from San Jose.

Police said that within three minutes after the alleged robbery took place around 9:20 a.m., officers arrived and obtained the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, the location of which was simultaneously alerted to them through the ALPR.

The vehicle was located within minutes and a pursuit operation ensued reaching the city of Fremont.

The suspect was arrested with the assistance of the Fremont police, and the construction worker’s tools were returned, the Milpitas police said.

