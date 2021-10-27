Milroy man sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting juvenile for years in Redwood County

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune, Willmar, Minn.
·1 min read

Oct. 27—REDWOOD FALLS — A Milroy man was sentenced Friday to more than 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile for over half a decade in Redwood County.

David Alonzo, 43, was convicted by a jury in July of three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

District Judge Patrick Rohland sentenced Alonzo to 234 months in prison and 10 years of probation following his release for one of the counts. Alonzo was credited 89 days for time served.

No sentence was pronounced in Redwood County District Court for the other two felony counts.

He will also have to register as predatory offender.

According to court documents:

Alonzo was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile male, now 20, from approximately 2006 to 2012.

The juvenile male was "unable to give exact dates of the offenses because it occurred with regularity," reads part of the criminal complaint.

Police reports of interviews given by the victim, another juvenile female and multiple witnesses detail years of physical and sexual abuse by Alonzo.

