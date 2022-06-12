Milton Academy grad chosen as its next head of school

MILTON – Milton Academy has chosen a 1988 alumna to be its next head of school.

Alexandra "Alixe" Callen will join the school July 1. Her career in education has included work in public and independent schools. She is currently head of school at the St. George's School in Middletown, Rhode Island, a job she has held for the past five years.

The school's board of trustees unanimously approved the appointment at the recommendation of a search committee.

"Alixe is the right leader at the right time for Milton Academy,” said Lisa Donohue, the president of the school's board of trustees. “She has proven to be a decisive administrator who values collaboration and she places students at the center of all her work."

Callen said she is "humbled and delighted" to be entrusted with the future of the school, which was founded in 1798.

"Thirty-five years ago, the Milton faculty challenged me to become a critical thinker, eloquent communicator, and inclusive and thoughtful leader," Callen said in a statement. "The lessons they imparted continue to inspire me every day. To be chosen as the school’s next leader is the highest professional honor I can imagine."

Callen holds a bachelor’s degree in American civilization and a master's degree in teaching, both from Brown University; a master’s degree in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard University; and a doctorate from Harvard. She was elected to the Harvard Educational Review.

Before joining St. George’s, Callen was the upper school director at Lakeside School in Seattle, the principal of Acton-Boxboro Regional High School in Acton, and assistant principal of Needham High School. She has also held a variety of leadership, teaching and research positions.

Todd Bland, the current head of school, announced in October he would step down at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Bland, who is in his 13th year in the job, will remain at the school for the coming year to assist in the transition.

He called Callen a "a tremendous friend and an extraordinary fellow educator."

"“I simply could not imagine a better next head of school for Milton Academy than Alixe," Bland said in a statement. "She combines the very best qualities of heart and mind, and I am so excited to support her leadership at our wonderful institution."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: New Milton Academy head of school is a 1988 graduate