Milton cold weather shelter opens for three days

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A cold weather shelter for the homeless and those without heat in their homes will open for three days this week, according to a Santa Rosa County news release.

Shelter will be available from Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

LOCATION:

Those who want to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) may stay with guests.

No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement, according to the release, which said the shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

Santa Rosa County’s cold weather shelter is operated by Ferris Hill Baptist Church, using volunteer resources and donations.

It opens each night weather is forecasted to drop below 40 degrees, typically November through March.

The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their homes, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others.

No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented.

