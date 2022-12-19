Milton community on high alert after multiple robberies in neighborhood

Neighbors in a gated Milton community are on high alert after investigators say thieves targeted multiple homes.

Milton police were called out Friday night to the Hayfield Neighborhood where two multi-million dollar homes were ransacked by burglars.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Everyone is on alert,” said the neighbor. “Our doors are locked and we are nervous tonight.”

According to investigators, the thieves targeted the homes while the homeowners were away, breaking inside and stealing high-priced items. It’s still unclear how the burglars were able to target not one but two homes inside the gated neighborhood.

Several Milton Police Department officers were seen on Sunday afternoon canvassing the area and nearby neighborhoods. So far, investigators have not identified a suspect and no description has been released.

