Milton couple jailed in child abuse case involving infant

Dec. 28—MILTON — A seven-week-old infant is recovering from a broken leg, two skull fractures, spinal fracture, and multiple rib fractures resulting from a suspected case of child abuse.

Sebastian Geist, 23, of Mahoning Street, Milton, appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Dec. 23 on charges of felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Following an arraignment, he was sent to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $350,000 cash bail.

Reagan Woodruff, 22, also of Mahoning Street, Milton, was charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and jailed in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

Milton police say they received a phone call on Dec. 19 from Northumberland County Children and Youth about a referral from Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

Police say the child was discovered to have a femur fracture that was suspicious in nature, and further testing revealed a skull fracture, according to court documents.

The infant was transferred to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for further treatment, police said.

The referral was allegedly noted to have listed the concern as serious bodily injury with near fatality designation, according to court documents.

Milton police and the county Children and Youth Services agency responded to Geisinger Medical Center and made contact with Geist and Woodruff.

The couple told police that on Dec. 19 the infant was crying, according to court documents. Geist told officers he went to see the infant and discovered one of the infant's legs was stuck in the slat of a crib, police said.

Geist said that the next morning. he noticed the infant's leg was swollen, so he took the baby to the hospital, arrest papers state.

Police said they spoke to a doctor who noted the mechanism of the injuries did not add up, according to court documents.

The doctor told police the infant would not be able to get a leg stuck, police said.

On Dec. 21, Milton police received a phone call from doctors stating they discovered additional injuries to the infant, police said.

Police said the doctor told officers the medical findings were the injuries were non-accidental trauma and were consistent with multiple events of non-accidental trauma, according to court documents.

On Dec. 22, both Geist and Woodruff arrived at the Milton Police Department to be interviewed, police said.

Geist spoke with police and changed his original statement and said the leg fracture came on Dec. 16 because he got frustrated with the child and abruptly picked the infant up from the crib with force, according to court documents.

When asked about the other injuries, Geist told police he gets frustrated with the kids and it was a lot to deal with, according to arrest papers.

Geist also told police he believed the infant's rib injuries occurred two to three weeks after the infant was born because Geist got frustrated as other kids were acting up and he picked the infant up and wrapped his hands around the infant's ribs and began to squeeze out of frustration, according to court documents.