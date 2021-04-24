Milton defendant allowed to have contact with co-defendant

Apr. 24—SUNBURY — A Milton woman who admitted to using children to deliver drugs out of a North Front Street home is allowed to have contact with her boyfriend and co-defendant.

Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Friday granted a defense motion to allow Paggie Neiman, 36, to have contact with Craig Lytle, 35, both of Milton. Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward had no objections to lifting the condition of her sentence.

Neiman was sentenced in March to six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by three years of supervised probation. She pleaded guilty in July over three separate cases to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of intimidation of witnesses.

Neiman and Lytle were arrested in April 2019 after police seized 715 grams of marijuana from the Front Street home following up on a tip received from school resource officer and Milton Cpl. Dan Embeck that two students were conducting drug transactions, according to court documents. During the execution of the warrant, police also discovered a ledger showing narcotic sales debts and receipts, a green grinder and $1,965 in cash, according to court documents

Lytle in November pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sentenced in January to 12 to 36 months in prison.