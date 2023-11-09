Milton Keynes boy, 17, arrested after college locks down

Police have asked anybody with more information to contact them

A teenager has been arrested after he was spotted with a knife outside a city college.

Thames Valley Police said armed officers were called to Milton Keynes College on Chaffron Way at around 10:20 GMT on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and remained in police custody.

Officers said there was not a wider threat to the public.

Milton Keynes College confirmed on social media that it was advised to "lock down" by the police but the campus had later reopened.

