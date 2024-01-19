Milton Keynes driver jailed after killing motorcyclist in crash

An 87-year-old driver who twice collided with a motorcyclist has been sentenced for causing the man's death.

Ross Goulding, 24, died shortly after the crash in Milton Keynes on 16 June 2021.

Roderick Hamilton, of Chalkdell Drive, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was given a two-year prison sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, but suspended for two years.

"This was a tragic incident in which a young man lost his life, made worse by the driver, Roderick Hamilton, refusing to take any responsibility for causing the collision and showing no remorse throughout," said Sgt Ed Crofts, the investigating officer from Thames Valley Police.

Anne-Marie Goulding, his mother, said in a statement: "Losing a loved one so suddenly is a horrendous experience - losing two in very similar circumstances has been almost impossible to reconcile with."

Mr Goulding's father, Shane, was also killed in a road crash while riding his motorbike in 2014.

'Failing health'

Officers said Hamilton, driving a Jaguar XJ Sovereign, failed to see the Honda motorcycle on the V8 Marlborough Street dual carriageway when he pulled out from a central reservation crossing at about 19:15 BST.

Mr Goulding, who was from the town, was knocked off his bike onto the road.

Hamilton then reversed back up the slip road towards the carriageway, colliding again with Mr Goulding when he was lying in the road, police said.

A jury found the defendant guilty by a unanimous verdict and the judge also disqualified Hamilton from driving for five years.

Sgt Crofts said the judge would have imposed a three-year jail sentence, but reduced the severity because of his "failing health, age and limited capacity".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830