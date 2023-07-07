Milton Keynes Hindu temple approved despite parking concerns

A previous application on the same site in Tattenhoe was rejected in 2020

Plans for a new Hindu temple in Milton Keynes have been approved, despite objections from some local people.

The building proposed for St Agnes Way, Tattenhoe, would serve an average of 95 worshippers a day.

The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Association was refused an application in 2020, but it was accepted following changes.

Planning officers said there had been "considerable concern" from local people about traffic and parking, but added the roads could cope.

The planning committee at Milton Keynes Council approved the temple by 10 votes to one.

The two-storey building would have a hall and library and host up to 10 weddings a year.

Planning conditions

A revised application was put through by the committee after a number of planning conditions were met.

These included a limit of 120 people who could attend weddings.

The impact of visitors who would attend the site for three festival celebrations a year would also be reviewed after 12 months.

During a consultation, 147 people contacted Milton Keynes Council to support the plans, while 158 objected.

Concerns about traffic congestion and parking came from some residents, the local parish council and Tattenhoe Football Club.

Officers said the number of car parking spaces did comply with council policy.

'People of harmony'

A spokesperson for the temple said they were "delighted to finally have had approval".

"We are a people of harmony and look forward to working with everyone to keep our city a spiritual place that is a pleasure to live in," they said.

Sai Baba of Shirdi was a 19th Century Indian spiritual master whose teachings concentrated on love, forgiveness and charity.

The association already has temples in Wembley, Leicester and Reading.

The 2021 census found there were 12,400 Hindus living in Milton Keynes - 4.5% of the city's population.

