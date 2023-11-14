Milton Keynes to trial self-driving buses

The bus uses five lidar sensors and seven cameras to create a full 360-degree view around the vehicle as it navigates public roads

An automated, self-driving bus are being tested at multiple stops and carriageways in Milton Keynes.

The vehicle will be on selected roads throughout November as part of a Europe-wide research project.

Similar trials have taken place in the Czech Republic in 2023, and in other continental cities in 2022.

In Milton Keynes, the vehicle will carry up to 15 passengers between Unity Place, Centre:mk, the Theatre District and Station Square.

The shuttle will be monitored by a research team from University College London who will ask passengers how the service can be developed to meet their needs.

The buses uses lidar sensors and cameras to navigate the roads, with an operator also on board, capable of taking control at any time.

The electric vehicle will be operated by the UK-based transport technology specialist Aurrigo,

Milton Keynes city councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: "This important research into self-driving vehicles on public roads is creating a template for cities around the world to follow."

Other automated devices, such as delivery robots, have also been tested and used in Milton Keynes

The research project will also test a new autonomous delivery shuttle at Stadium MK.

The vehicle is about the size of a small car and will take deliveries around the stadium site over a two-week period this month.

It can interact with an external ordering system to fulfil orders without the involvement of a human operator.

Last year the city hosted a trial of driverless cars on public roads.

