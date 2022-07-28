Milton man allegedly forced his way into home, set it on fire during standoff with SRSO

A Milton man is in jail after allegedly setting a home on fire during a standoff with Santa Rosa County deputies.

Daniel Hardy Jr., 42, is charged with felony armed burglary, arson, criminal mischief, grand theft of firearm and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection with an incident Wednesday night in the 7600 block of Buddy Hardy Road in Milton.

Around 10 p.m. deputies were called to a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived they were told an individual "threw a firearm at the homeowner and entered the residence," according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner was already safely outside when deputies arrived.

According to the release, deputies requested a SWAT team after seeing the intruder had a firearm and had barricaded himself inside the home.

About two hours into the incident, a fire started inside the residence. SWAT entered the home and took Hardy into custody without incident.

As firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, the homeowner reportedly "interfered with firefighting efforts" and was ultimately arrested for obstruction. The individual was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail and released on $1,000 bond.

The details of the homeowner's alleged interference were not included in the news release.

Hardy is currently being held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

