Milton man arrested after fraudulent return, resisting arrest with pepper spray: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was arrested Monday after he attempted to make a fraudulent return and then resisted arrest with pepper spray, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Blaine, 38, attempted to make a fraudulent return inside the Walmart Supercenter on Mobile Highway in Pensacola, according to the ECSO. When he left the store, he was confronted by loss prevention.

Blaine tried to pepper-spray those employees and ran through the parking lot, according to the ECSO.

An off-duty deputy began chasing Blaine, and Blaine pepper-sprayed him as well, according to the ECSO.

With the help of two Walmart employees, the deputy could handcuff Blaine.

Blaine received medical treatment for injuries he received while resisting arrest and was then booked into jail at 4:35 p.m., according to ECSO.

“If you pepper spray a deputy while resisting arrest, you should expect us to use force to protect ourselves and make the arrest because we certainly will,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said.

Blaine is charged with dealing in stolen property, two counts of larceny, resisting officer and battery on a law enforcement officer.

