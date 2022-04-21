Milton man arrested in Pace home invasion spree; homeowner offered shooting lessons

Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
·3 min read

A Milton man was arrested after a Pace home burglary spree early Wednesday evening, Santa Rosa County Sherriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Brandon J. Harris, 32, was caught fleeing from deputies on Tom Sawyer Road after allegedly breaking into several Pace homes in the Santa Villa subdivision. During the string of quick break-ins, calls started coming into the Sheriff's Office at about 4:30 p.m. reporting Harris as a suspicious person.

Shooting: ECSO: Father witnessed his 18-year-old Pensacola son shoot and kill woman with shotgun

Police discover neglected children: ECSO: Three children found living in 'deplorable' filth, deputies struggled with the smell

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announces the arrest of Brandon J. Harris during a press conference in Milton on Thursday.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announces the arrest of Brandon J. Harris during a press conference in Milton on Thursday.

One of the homeowners victimized in the break-ins fired multiple gunshots at about 5:12 p.m., but there were no reported injuries. Police arrested Harris about 10 minutes later, according to the sheriff.

"Probably 20 deputies get there, the dogs are out, and he's jumping fences and breaking into houses as he goes," he said. "One of the homeowners, he was breaking into their house, and they shot at him. So he continues to run, we finally corner him in a house that he broke into on Tom Sawyer and we cornered him in a bedroom."

Johnson said the homeowner who shot at Harris would not faces charges, and encouraged other residents to follow the shooter's example.

Animal Cruelty: Pace contractor facing animal cruelty charges for shooting and killing escaped donkey

Extradited: Cassie Carli case: Marcus Spanevelo extradited to Santa Rosa County to face charges

"I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not. If someone's breaking into your house, you're more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County. We prefer that you do, actually. So, whoever that was, you're not in trouble, come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you'll shoot a lot better, and hopefully you'll save the taxpayers money."

Johnson indicated during the press conference that Harris had a long history of run ins with the law.

"You hear me talk about frequent flyers all the time. Our first interaction with this individual came when he was 13 years old. Since then, he's had like 17 arrests," Johnson said. "We sent him to prison for six and a half years for home invasion, and he just can't seem to get the picture of crime does not pay."

Johnson proceeded to show surveillance of Harris barricading the door to a bedroom that he was hiding inside of, proceeding to jump out of the window headfirst, shattering the glass. Deputies then captured him in the backyard and made the arrest.

New charges filed following Wednesday's events include one count of attempted burglary with assault, one count resisting arrest without violence, two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling, one count of criminal mischief, one county of attempted larceny and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling.

Harris had pre-existing charges of aggravated assault, battery and violation of probation. Harris is also registered as a high-risk sex offender. His bond is set at $157,500.

Johnson praised the quick response of deputies in the incident.

"They set up a perimeter really quick, closed it in as they found locations on him, then finally caught him on Tom Sawyer. So it was a great job by the deputies," Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton man arrested after breaking into several Pace homes Wednesday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Texas man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of 14-year-old Bedford girl

    Jordin Roache pleaded guilty to killing Kaytlynn Cargill, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in 2017. Roache, who was 16 at the time of Cargill’s murder, was charged as an adult.

  • Police investigate ‘inappropriate behavior’ of substitute teacher, Grand Prairie ISD says

    The school district did not specify what the behavior was, but the Dallas Morning News reported that a video of a teacher, who appeared to fondle himself at a desk, has circulated social media for over a month.

  • Police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing home under construction in Merced

    Police said they used video surveillance to identify the suspect.

  • These Beyond Yoga leggings are the only thing that gets me to exercise — so I’m buying more while they’re on sale

    Snag these buttery soft leggings while they're $30 off!

  • Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

    The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “ Don’t Say Gay ” law. The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. The measures, pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, comes as the governor battles with Disney after the company’s criticism of a new GOP law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

  • Florida Senate passes bill stripping Disney of special self-governing power

    The Florida Senate approved a bill Wednesday that dissolves special self-governing status given to Disney over 50 years ago after the company publicly feuds with Republicans over a controversial parental rights bill.

  • Ethiopians hope to fight for Russia in Ukraine

    STORY: Drawn by rumors on social media, queues of hopeful men have been forming outside the Russian embassy in&nbsp;Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.Their hope? To enlist to fight for Russia in Ukraine.What began as a trickle of volunteers swelled over two weeks to scores, two neighborhood residents told Reuters.Among them was 40-year-old security guard Biniam Woldetsadik - a retired soldier. "The reason I want to go to Russia is not to fight Ukraine but because I am not benefiting from my country. I'd rather be a national of a different country."There is no evidence that any&nbsp;Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be.On Tuesday, Reuters reporters saw several hundred men registering with&nbsp;Ethiopian security guards outside the embassy. The guards recorded their names and asked for proof of military service.By Wednesday, the number had dwindled to around 20.The Russian embassy did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether Russia was deploying Ethiopian volunteers to Ukraine.It issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the&nbsp;Ethiopians who showed up outside the embassy were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."The Ethiopian foreign ministry welcomed the Russian statement for what it called "refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces" but did not respond to Reuters questions. Neither did the Russian foreign ministry.Many parts of Ethiopia are riven by conflict and annual inflation hovers around 30%.Men in the queue said they'd been drawn by rumors of monetary incentives on social media and the possibility of work in Russia after the war.Such as trader Leta Kibru."I am willing to leave&nbsp;Ethiopia&nbsp;to support the Russian government in whatever way I can. I want to go and fight along Russians now and in future."He said he had heard about a $2,000 payout from friends who had registered before him. Two others in the queues this week said they had seen posts on Facebook saying the embassy was signing up recruits.Reuters was not able to find any posts on the subject from official sources or confirm any such offer.Ethiopia has called on all sides in the war to exercise restraint.It did not vote on a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the February 24 invasion of Ukraine which Russia calls a "special operation".Many in Ethiopia have voiced solidarity with Russia, which has enjoyed close relations with the Horn of Africa nation since the Soviet era.

  • EXPLAINER: Why the battle for Mariupol's steel mill matters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming control over Ukraine's port city of Mariupo l even as its defenders are still holding out at a giant seaside steel mill. WHY IS MARIUPOL IMPORTANT? Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

  • Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

    David Bonola was a handyman for Orsolya Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years, police said.

  • Handyman arrested in death of NYC mom had intimate relationship with her, police say

    Police in New York have arrested handyman David Bonola in the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, who was found stabbed in a duffel bag in Queens.

  • Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

    A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in June 2019 the defendant arranged to meet and talk with the victim, a Chinese citizen surnamed Chen, at a bus top in Ningbo before going on to kill her with a "folding knife".

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

  • Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant

    Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to Anthony Frazier from behind dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack. The video appears to show a gun in his right hand.

  • Teens poisoned fish during $380,000 vandalism spree to new Colorado homes, cops say

    Detectives recommend the boys be charged with burglary and animal cruelty.

  • Manhattan DA’s Star Witness: Indict Trump Now or I’m Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Manhattan prosecutors don’t indict former President Donald Trump with the grand jury they’ve got in the next nine days, the key witness investigators have used to build their entire case says he won’t help revive it in the future.Michael Cohen, the New York lawyer Trump used for years as his family company’s trusted consigliere, told The Daily Beast he’s already wasted too much of his time on a case that slowly and then suddenly doesn’

  • 5 minors arrested for brutal attack on woman in Boston's Downtown Crossing

    Boston police say the assault is one of several incidents involving a specific group of violent juveniles that have been terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area.

  • ECSO: Three children found living in 'deplorable' filth, deputies struggled with the smell

    “Roaches and other bugs collected on the garbage in droves,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office social media post.

  • Murder suspect, 2 minors lead police on wild, aggressive chase

    An 18-year-old wanted for murder in Texas and two minors were arrested after they led police on a wild and aggressive chase that ended in a Santa Clarita neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

  • Teacher charged with sex assault of 18-year-old student. First case under NH's new law.

    What is the Howie Leung Loophole Law? We explain.

  • Mom Dumped in Hockey Bag Was Pursued by Alleged Handyman Killer Online

    FacebookPolice early Thursday arrested 44-year-old handyman David Bonola for the murder of Orsolya Gaal, who was stabbed almost 60 times last weekend in a savage slaying that horrified a normally safe Forest Hills, Queens, community, a senior NYPD supervisor confirmed to The Daily Beast.Bonola faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a weapon, and criminal tampering. Police believe he entered her home through the back door, that the murder weapon may have come from inside the house,