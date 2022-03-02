Milton man charged with allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl in 2020

A Milton man was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl two years ago.

Dyllan Jon Burttschell, 23, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim older than 12 years old but younger than 16 years of age.

According to a warrant, Burttschell allegedly put his hand up a 13-year-old girl's shirt and pushed his groin against her. He was 21 years old at the time.

The act was reportedly disrupted Burttschell’s when another individual entered the area. The victim said she wanted to go home and was extremely emotional and crying when telling an adult in the home what happened, the report said.

Burttschell reportedly claimed he was outside urinating and that the victim was coming on to him, the warrant said. Burttschell did not cooperate with multiple attempts to interview him during the investigation, the report said.

Burttschell was arrested Saturday and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

