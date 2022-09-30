Milton man charged with attempted homicide; bail denied

Sep. 30—MILTON — A Milton man is jailed without bail and is charged with attempted homicide after police say he fired a gun at a woman on Thursday night.

According to police, Benjamin Anspach, 33, of Mahoning Street fired a shot through a door at a residence in the Milton Village Complex.

Anspach appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl this morning and was sent to Northumberland County Jail after the judge denied bail.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.