Milton man charged in drug death dies of overdose: district attorney

May 20—A Milton man facing trial on accusations that he sold a fatal dose of fentanyl has died himself of an overdose, according to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.

Brady C. Hall, 38, died Saturday at his home, according to his obituary. Johnson said Hall suffered a fatal heroin overdose.

Hall posted $30,000 bail on May 12 and was released from custody May 13, according to his court-appointed attorney, Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer. Hall had been jailed since his arrest on Aug. 6, 2020.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police arrested Hall for allegedly selling fentanyl to Cody Yearick in Lewisburg. Yearick subsequently died of an overdose on May 29.

A co-defendant, Kelly Rice, 26, of Milton, arranged the deal, according to police. She pleaded guilty in March to one count of criminal use of a communication facility and awaits sentencing.

Police had charged both Hall and Rice with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and two conspiracy charges. All are felony counts.