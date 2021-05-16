Milton man charged with rape of child under age of 15, Saratoga County Sheriff says

May 16—MILTON — A Milton man has been arrested, accused of raping a child under the age of 15, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Alex J. Ryle, 18, of Milton Heights Boulevard, Milton, was arrested this past week and charged with second-degree rape, a felony, as well as one count of sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Ryle is accused of raping the child under the age of 15 while he was over the age of 18, officials said.

He is also accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with another person who was 16 at the time, officials said.

The acts occurred between February and April in Milton, officials said.

Ryle was arraigned and ordered held on $500 bail. He is due back in court later. Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the victims, officials said.

