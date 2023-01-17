Milton man convicted of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

A Milton man was found guilty Friday of molesting a child under 12 years old in 2020.

A jury convicted Antonio Jay White with lewd or lascivious molestation of an 11-year-old child in his home in April 2020.

"White committed the offense against the 11-year-old child ... in a bedroom in his home in Milton," a State Attorney's Office press release stated. The child was staying at White's residence while visiting from out of state.

According to the release, White is required to receive a minimum 25-year prison sentence, but he faces up to life in prison for the offense.

White is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 13.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton man Antonio White found guilty of molesting 11-year-old child