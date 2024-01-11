Milton man dead, 2 in critical condition after being ejected from truck on Munson Highway

A Milton man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a Wednesday night crash ejected the occupants onto Munson Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol says that a 23-year-old man driving a pickup truck died after trying to pass a sedan that was making a left turn into the Lake Kristina Campgrounds.

"(Pickup truck's) right front collided with the left front of (the sedan). (Pickup truck) began to rotate and subsequently overturn," an FHP report says. "The occupants of (pickup truck) were ejected."

The two passengers in the pickup truck were another 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from Milton. They both were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The sedan was occupied by two Milton women, 66 and 68 respectively, neither of whom were injured in the crash.

