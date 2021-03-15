Milton man faces attempted homicide charges
Mar. 15—A 22-year-old Milton man faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed a man and attempted to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife on Friday in Milton.
Jacob Beaver, of Stanton Avenue, was arrested Monday and charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and false imprisonment.
Milton Police were dispatched to a Stanton Avenue address at 8:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. At the scene, police say they encountered Beaver, who officers said charged an officer with a knife before being warned the officer would shoot if Beaver continued to charge, police said.
Beaver stopped but continued to make motions leading police to believe he still may charge so an officer deployed his Taser weapon, officers said. Taser is a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Police said during the course of the investigation it was determined a male came to the aide of the woman and during the course of a struggle the man ended up with a stab wound.
When police interviewed the victim, she said Beaver was swinging the knife and said he was going to "kill us all," according to police. The woman told police she feared for her life and thought she would be killed, police said.
Both the woman and man were treated for injuries, according to police.
Beaver will appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl for an arraignment at a later date.