Milton man sentenced to prison on federal cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charge

BOSTON – A Milton man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday on a drug trafficking charge, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Brandy Soto-Lara, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to four years of supervised release in addition to the prison time.

Lara pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

During a search of Soto-Lara’s apartment in November 2018, more than 400 grams of cocaine and over 40 grams of fentanyl was seized, authorities said.

A loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number, firearm parts, ammunition and $6,000 were also seized from the apartment.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Milton man sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charge