Milton man suffers fatal injuries at Kowloon restaurant in Saugus

The death of a Milton man found outside the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus appears to be accidental, authorities say.

Patrick Kenney Jr., 42, of Milton, was found in the Kowloon parking lot off Route 1 shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in what police initially called a stabbing, WCVB reported.

The Essex County district attorney's office said Kenney was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston shortly after he was injured.

"This incident appears to be accidental, and no additional parties are believed to be involved," reads a joint announcement from Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli.

Kenney's father told NewsCenter 5 reporter Peter Eliopoulos that his son's death was a freak accident. Kenney is survived by his wife and young twin children, according to his father.

Kenney's death remains under investigation by State Police detectives with the district attorney's office and Saugus police detectives.

It occurred 10 days after a brawl broke out inside Kowloon the night before Thanksgiving. Four people have been charged in connection with that fight.

