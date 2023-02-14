Milton man on trial for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Milton man was on trial Monday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say Bruno Cua, 20, was among dozens of people who forced their way into the Capitol building during the attempted insurrection.

The FBI says video shows Cua in the Senate chamber after he allegedly shoved a Capitol officer in his way onto the floor.

His attorneys claim Cua is remorseful for his actions.

Cua is among 22 people from Georgia that authorities have arrested and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI says they have identified and arrested more than 950 people who took part that day.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said panel members interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held 10 hearings.

