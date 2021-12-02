Milton murder suspect, girlfriend to be arraigned in Superior Court
MILTON – The man accused of shooting Milton's Marquis Simmons in July is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22 in Norfolk County Superior Court.
A grand jury on Nov. 19 indicted Myles King, of Milton, on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity firearm in the case.
July 2021: Milton man charged with murder pleads not guilty, held without bail
Also to be arraigned is Bryanna Gardner, who was indicted on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder. Prosecutors said Gardner was in a relationship with King at the time of the murder.
Simmons, 25, was riding his moped at 6 p.m. July 10 on Belvoir Road in Milton. He had stopped and gotten off the moped when he was shot in the upper chest from a few yards away, prosecutors said.
King pleaded not guilty at his July arraignment in Quincy District Court.
The Superior Court arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 22 in Dedham. Adam Lally is prosecuting the case and King is represented by Rosemary Scapicchio.
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Alleged shooter of Milton's Marquis Simmons to appear in Superior Court