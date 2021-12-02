Milton murder suspect, girlfriend to be arraigned in Superior Court

MILTON – The man accused of shooting Milton's Marquis Simmons in July is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22 in Norfolk County Superior Court.

A grand jury on Nov. 19 indicted Myles King, of Milton, on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity firearm in the case.

July 2021: Milton man charged with murder pleads not guilty, held without bail

Also to be arraigned is Bryanna Gardner, who was indicted on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder. Prosecutors said Gardner was in a relationship with King at the time of the murder.

Myles King, 21, is arraigned in Quincy District Court on July 12, 2021. He was charged with murder in the death of Marquis Simmons, of Milton, on July 10.

Simmons, 25, was riding his moped at 6 p.m. July 10 on Belvoir Road in Milton. He had stopped and gotten off the moped when he was shot in the upper chest from a few yards away, prosecutors said.

King pleaded not guilty at his July arraignment in Quincy District Court.

The Superior Court arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 22 in Dedham. Adam Lally is prosecuting the case and King is represented by Rosemary Scapicchio.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Alleged shooter of Milton's Marquis Simmons to appear in Superior Court