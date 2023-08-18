Milton repairing Carpenter's Park after driver crashes through playground

Milton is making repairs to Carpenter's Park after a man drove his truck through the park and damaged multiple amenities.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were alerted when a 51-year-old man reportedly drove his truck through the park, damaging a pavilion, playground equipment and a picnic table. The truck came to a halt after it became lodged on top of a slide.

City of Milton Public Information Officer Bethany Anderson points out tire marks in the parking lot at Carpenter's Park in Milton on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. A 51-year-old man reportedly drove his truck through the park, damaging this pavilion, one of its picnic tables, and playground equipment on Tuesday, Aug. 15th.

The Milton Police Department acted with assistance from the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office and made a swift arrest. The suspect now faces multiple charges, including DUI and property damage.

Milton’s Public Works Department has already started making repairs. The damaged slide has been removed and will be replaced in the upcoming weeks. A comprehensive assessment to determine the full extent of repair costs is ongoing.

A piece of plywood blocks the entrance of a slide that was damaged and removed at Carpenter's Park in Milton on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. A 51-year-old man reportedly drove his truck through the park, damaging a pavilion, a picnic tables, and this slide on Tuesday, Aug. 15th.

Although the park continues to welcome visitors, the public is advised to exercise caution near repair crews.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton's Carpenter's Park under repair for suspected DUI driver damage