Milton resident escapes as fire breaks out in Hillside Street home Monday

MILTON − A resident escaped safely after a fire broke out at a Hillside Street home Monday morning.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. in the white, 2½-story home, which is off Route 28, WCVB reported.

Firefighters poured water on the flames from the ground and a ladder truck.

"Excessive clutter" made attacking the fire from inside difficult, so crews had to fight it only from the outside, fire officials said.

A fire broke out at a home on Hillside Street in Milton on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The resident was the only person home at the time of the fire.

Milton firefighters and State Police investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Resident escapes as fire breaks out in Milton home