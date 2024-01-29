Milton residents approve loans for 3 water infrastructure projects

Milton residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of three water infrastructure projects Saturday, allowing the town to borrow about $6 million from the state to fund improvements.

Results, including absentee votes, were as follows:

Water main replacement: 567 approve, 41 disapprove.

Chandler Street treatment facility improvements: 558 approve, 46 disapprove.

New Federal Street water tower: 513 approve, 92 disapprove.

"Together, the three projects increase town-wide resilience, drinking water quality, fire flow demand, capacity and the ability to operate during and after a large storm event including an emergency main break," the town's website says.

Background: Milton residents to vote on funding water infrastructure improvements Saturday

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How Milton residents voted in water infrastructure referendum