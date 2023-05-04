Milton-Union School District employee accused of sexually assaulting child at community park

An employee of the Milton-Union School District is being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Jerry North, 59, was charged Wednesday with two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of intimidation, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Between the years of 2018 and 2021, North allegedly sexually assaulted a child between the age of 6 and 9 years old. The alleged sexual assaults happened at West Milton Municipal Park, according to court records. During that time at the park, he allegedly threaten the victim.

The gross sexual imposition charges stem from the same time frame as the other charges filed against North, but these crimes are reported to have happened at Milton-Union Elementary School, court records indicate.

The district addressed the charges in a statement posted to their website, saying they understand that the “allegations underlying such charges are generally distressing.” They said they’ve been “responsive and cooperative” in the investigation into North.

“Please be assured that the District is, and always has been, committed to the safety and best interests of its students. We take that responsibility very seriously. To that end, it has regularly completed criminal background checks of all its employees and thoroughly investigated allegations brought to its attention, taking action where the facts demonstrate it is necessary and appropriate,” district officials said.

North, a custodian within the district, has been employed with Milton-Union Schools since June 2017. He’s since been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey.

North has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains booked in the Miami County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on May 11.