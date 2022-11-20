Milton woman arrested in weekend stabbing in Pace that hospitalized one woman

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Pace.

The Sheriff's Office received the call at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday that someone had been stabbed on Ponitz Parkway, according to Jillian Durkin, public information officer for the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office.

Hours into the investigation, 32-year-old Monique Garner of Milton was identified as a suspect and booked into jail at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Garner has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and also burglary with assault or battery. No bond had been posted as of Saturday evening, Durkin said.

Investigators learned that the stabbing arose when two women, who were familiar with one another, allegedly got into an altercation that turned physical, according to Durkin. She described the nature of the situation to be "complex."

The victim was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment for a stab wound. The severity of her injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

The incident is still under active investigation.

