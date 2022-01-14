Milton woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, giving minor shots of alcohol

A Milton woman was charged after she allegedly supplied a minor with alcohol and engaged in a sexual act with him before Christmas.

Leigh Ann Burdette, 50, was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail without bond Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, the juvenile claims Burdette was heavily intoxicated the night of Dec. 20 when he slept over at a friend’s house. He stated that Burdette poured him shots of Fireball and proceeded to touch him inappropirately.

Burdette sent the victim text messages the following morning apologizing for her actions the night before, while the victim stated he never wanted any of those things to happen, the report said.

Burdette is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim age 12 to 16 and giving alcohol to someone under 21. Her arraignment is set for Feb. 10.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton woman charged with sex crime involving minor