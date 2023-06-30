Milton woman charged with making fake COVID-19 cards

Jun. 30—WILLIAMSPORT — A Milton woman faces charges after the U.S. Attorney General's Office said she knowingly possessed and made a fake COVID -19 vaccine card.

Collen Brungard, 37, of Milton, was charged Wednesday by criminal Information with knowingly possessing and making a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the information charges Brungard with knowingly possessing and making unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine cards, specifically fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards, purportedly issued by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control to record medical information about vaccines purportedly received, and bearing the insignia of the Center for Disease Control.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.