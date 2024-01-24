Milton's got two costly options to solve its wastewater woes and a ticking clock to choose

The city of Milton has run out of time to deliberate over how best to construct a wastewater treatment plant.

Officials face the decision to either move forward quickly to begin construction, at a projected cost of $105 million - of which some $72 million will be borrowed money - or ditch the project and partner with the Pace Water System to send its sewage there.

Partnering with Pace Water System would also be an expensive endeavor and is a course of action yet to be seriously discussed, but it's an alternative that would not create long-term debt.

City Manager Scott Collins, who took over the job in October, told members of the City Council at a recent meeting that he could not explain how the city had managed to find itself in the precarious place it has landed, but said there is no time left to contemplate when to act on its waste management conundrum.

"This is where we are. It doesn't matter how we arrived, the simple fact is, here we are now," he said. "The calendar is not our friend. DEP requirements are not our friend. The process for moving forward is not our friend."

If the council decides to finance construction of the long-planned plant, the city will have no choice but to go forward with both Phase One and Phase Two of what was to be a four phase project. As Collins explained, opening the plant at phase one capacity won't do enough to allow the city to end its practice of depositing 2.2 million gallons of treated effluent each day into the Blackwater River.

The city was able to negotiate with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to extend its Dec. 31, 2023, deadline to cut its daily release by 50% to Dec. 31, 2025, but that is also the deadline by which it is required to have ended the practice all together, and DEP has not budged on that one.

'... Money on the table to fund this baby'

Collins said tight timelines and lengthy permitting processes don't give the city the luxury of going out and getting permits, putting the project out to bid and then figuring out how to pay for it.

"We need to be ready before the permits hit the table," he said. "If the project is permitted, the city is on the clock to start the process. We have to have money on the table to fund this baby."

Financing 100% of the project cost would leave the city holding a 30-year note with an annual payment of $4.7 million, according to Collins' calculations. If the city finds a way to offset 25% of the total price and borrow 75% of the total, its annual payments would be reduced to $3.5 million.

As of now the city has $22 million in grants set aside to help offset the total project cost and another $6 in city cash on hand. If a $14 million existing state revolving fund loan comes through, the city will be asking bonding agencies for $58 in new money, Collins said.

The city has historically relied upon its water and sewer enterprise fund to balance its general fund budget and last year took $3.6 million from that fund. If it enters into a purchase agreement, the $3.5 million will no longer be available to move to the general fund.

This is a problem because Milton's personnel costs run 25% higher than what is set aside in the general fund operating budget.

The Pace Water System has agreed to help the city of Milton alleviate some of the pressure on its existing, near-capacity wastewater treatment plant by pumping 80,000 gallons of waste water a day to its facility through a pipe being constructed along Berryhill Road.

"In theory," Collins told the governing board, Pace, with a capacity to process 5 million gallons of waste a day and a current treatment load of about 1.5 million gallons a day, could take Milton on as a customer. If that were to happen Milton would bear the cost of installing the infrastructure needed to move Milton's sewage to Pace as well as costs associated with treating it.

"It may not be $3.5 million in debt service," Collins said. "But it may be $3 million a year in operating costs."

Can a partnership with Pace Water System work?

A couple of council members, and in particular Councilman Casey Powell, seemed to gravitate toward the idea of negotiating with the Pace Water System.

"I think we can do that without incurring all that debt," he said, referencing the financing option. "It's hard for me to be OK with taking on that debt when I look at what's important to the community and the services we want to provide."

If the city could work out a service agreement with Pace Water System, it would be signaling to fast growing East Milton and the rest of Santa Rosa County that the interests of the city of Milton lie within its own borders. This Collins said, is a message he is happy to convey.

"It seems there has been pressure on the city of Milton to be concerned about what happens in East Milton, but I haven't seen the county commission step up to see what's happening in East Milton and I haven't seen the state step up to see what's happening in East Milton," he said. "The discussion has been, 'The city is going to take care of that,' and then the diminishing of the city's effort to take care of it."

He criticized "the deluded belief that Milton is everywhere that has a Milton zipcode."

"I think we should go back to what's beneficial inside our (city's) footprint first and outside of that footprint if someone wants to take part we'll say, 'Come on and bring your checkbook.'"

Collins was scheduled to meet with Santa Rosa County Administrator DeVann Cook Tuesday afternoon to discuss waste water treatment issues.

Powell recommended the city open negotiations with Pace Water System, and said if the city does tie in to its neighboring wastewater treatment facility, it should do so with the thought of setting aside funds to eventually build a new treatment plant.

"That almost puts the county and others on notice that if you want to move forward this needs to be a partnership with the city and if you don't want to move forward the city needs to pay attention to how do we provide for sustainable growth within the city," he said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton City Council wastewater treatment plant price tag causes doubt