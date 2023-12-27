Milwaukee Academy of Science buys former Penfield Montessori building

Milwaukee Academy of Science 8th-grader Kamaria Ferguson is assisted by Markita Hutchinson in the Teach for America program during their class Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee. "She helps a lot," Ferguson explained. "She lets us use our notes on our tests and I've seen an increase in my test scores."

Operators of the Milwaukee Academy of Science have purchased the former Penfield Montessori Academy building at 2433 W. Cherry St., city records show.

Penfield Montessori Academy, a charter school associated with the Penfield Children’s Center, closed at the end of the last school year after school leaders said they could not raise enough funds to keep operating.

Milwaukee Academy of Science CEO Anthony McHenry did not immediately reply to questions from the Journal Sentinel about the school's plans for the building.

The Milwaukee Academy of Science, a charter school authorized by the city of Milwaukee, opened in 2000 and now serves about 1,400 students at 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Records dated Dec. 22 show the Penfield property, valued at $2.475 million, was purchased by the Milwaukee Science Education Consortium, which runs the Milwaukee Academy of Science.

The former Penfield Montessori Academy building, which has been purchased by the Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Penfield Montessori Academy opened in the Cherry Street building in 2016 and had planned to continue adding a grade each year so its students could complete high school there. It had been authorized as a charter school by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and was run by a nonprofit board of directors.

As a charter school, Penfield received state funding for each of its students, but school leaders said it wasn't enough, especially as the school prioritized serving students with special needs.

In April, families gathered in the gym of the former Penfield Montessori Academy building to learn why their school was closing.

Christine Holmes, president of the Penfield Montessori board, said the school had always been in a losing financial position, as state funding didn't cover the costs of providing an inclusive learning environment. The school kept students of different abilities together in the same classrooms with higher staffing levels, and offered nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy. It also invested in an elevator and ramps.

Penfield started with the help $10 million in private donations, board members said, but the funding ran dry.

Penfield Montessori Academy families and staff have since launched a new school to keep some of their community together. Called West Side Montessori Academy, it is considered a satellite location of another charter school, Adeline Montessori.

