Milwaukee Adds Geofencing To Track Those Power Tools That Always Go Missing

If you find that your tools are always disappearing from your garage or jobsite, listen up. Milwaukee Tool introduced a clever new feature to help you keep track of that wayward gear.

Tools equipped with the brand's One-Key digital platform already can be customized, managed, and tracked via bluetooth. Now, Milwaukee is adding geofencing so that you'll be alerted if a tool leaves a particular area.

Geofencing creates a virtual geographic boundary. This allows software to notify you when a device enters or leaves a certain area. Bluetooth tracking from One-Key is effective when your mobile device is within 100 feet of your tool, but geofencing allows you to fully cover your home or jobsite. Once a tool pings a One-Key app outside the geofence, the user is notified.

Currently, the One-Key system updates more than 12.5 million tool locations on average every day. As the number of users continues to grow, so too will the network for tool tracking. As of today, you only receive a notification once a tool leaves the geofence, but future versions may include a tool locking feature that shuts down the tool once it leaves the area.

Milwaukee is the first tool company to offer geofencing, and the only tool company with as robust a digital offering as One-Key. Geofencing is currently launched in public beta, but is now available for testing. Milwaukee Tool will ask for your feedback to help improve the performance of this technology, which adds another killer feature to the already packed One-Key bundle of tool tech. One-Key was developed for general contractors and construction companies, but anyone can buy these tools and use this technology.



