Milwaukee airport adds unlimited free Wi-Fi service

Milwaukee County executive says free Wi-Fi has been one the of the most requested passenger amenities at Mitchell International.

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport said Monday that it is now offering unlimited free Wi-Fi for travelers.

Previously, free Wi-Fi was limited to one hour at the airport, which goes by airport code MKE.

"Unlimited free Wi-Fi has been one of the most-requested passenger amenities at MKE," Chris Abele, Milwaukee County executive, said in a statement. "It's exciting to roll out unlimited free Wi-Fi just in time for the busy holiday travel season at MKE."

MKE is the International Air Transport Association identifier for Mitchell. The airport is owned and operated by Milwaukee County.

The unlimited free Wi-Fi is available throughout the airport terminal, including the concession mall, ticketing, baggage claim, Concourse C and Concourse D.

"To use the new service, travelers should simply select 'MKE Free WiFi' in the wireless settings on their laptop or mobile device," according to the statement.

"TSA recommends that travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their departure time. Unlimited free Wi-Fi will make it even easier to complete work or enjoy some down time on social media before flying out from MKE," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said in the statement.

The Wi-Fi is provided by Boingo. Passengers will still have the opportunity to purchase Wi-Fi if higher bandwidth is necessary, according to the statement.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter twice daily.

MKE offers nonstop flights to 45 destinations coast to coast, and 160 international destinations are available with one connection.

MKE is served by Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Apple/Funjet, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and Volaris.

Mitchell is entirely funded by user fees; no property tax dollars are used for the airport’s capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation.

Top Headlines from Business:

Many Wisconsin companies battered in stock market plunge

Mitchell International Airport adds unlimited free Wi-Fi service

'Solar for Good:' Wisconsin nonprofits and churches land solar energy grants

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee airport adds unlimited free Wi-Fi service