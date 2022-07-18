Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis convicted of two campaign finance felonies, removed from office

Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis is sworn in before pleading guilty, via video, to a count of misconduct in public office and no contest to a count of intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement in a Milwaukee County court in Milwaukee on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis was removed from office Monday after her conviction in Milwaukee County court on two felonies related to her conduct in office.

She pleaded guilty to a count of misconduct in public office and no contest to a count of intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.

Three other counts — two felonies and a misdemeanor — were dismissed and read into the record, meaning they could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25.

The case is being overseen by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Milton L. Childs.

Lewis, 42, appeared remotely because she had symptoms of COVID-19, her attorney Michael Chernin said.

Lewis made a base salary of $73,222 a year as a Common Council member. She represented the 9th Aldermanic District on the city's northwest side. Lewis briefly entered the Democratic race for U.S. Senate.

Prosecutors said she took $21,666 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city between 2016 and 2020.

The criminal complaint stated that she used campaign funds for family trips and basic personal expenses such as car and credit card bills, engaged in "double-dipping" by filing for reimbursement from the city for city-related travel expenses that she had actually paid out of her campaign account and violated campaign finance laws, including by structuring a campaign contribution to avoid the limits.

Lewis was charged in September.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal said he would argue at sentencing that Lewis spend 12 months in the Milwaukee County House of Correction followed by three years on probation.

Hanging over her were she to violate the terms of probation would be a 3½-year sentence in the state prison system — broken down by 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision.

After the hearing, Chernin declined to say what sentence he would argue for, though he said at the hearing that mitigating circumstances would be part of their argument.

Childs does not have to follow the recommendation of the defense or prosecution and could impose the maximum penalties. Each of the charges on which she was convicted carry a maximum penalty of 3½ years in the prison system and a fine of $10,000.

Lewis was removed from her seat under a state law that requires forfeiture of a right to office when convicted of a campaign finance violation, Westphal said in court.

Childs entered that order Monday.

The criminal complaint alleges Lewis used campaign funds for attendance at a worship conference in Florida, tuition at Agape Love Bible College, and family trips to Georgia and the Wisconsin Dells. She is also accused of using campaign funds on personal expenses such as car and credit card payments, vehicle repairs and rent on an apartment in Milwaukee.

The complaint also states that she provided inaccurate information about her campaign account balances, contributions and spending; put campaign contributions into her personal bank accounts; and filed for reimbursement from the city for city-related travel expenses that she had actually paid for out of her campaign account.

The complaint also states that she violated campaign finance laws, including through the structuring of a campaign contribution to avoid the limits.

Lewis was elected to the Common Council in 2016 when she beat out incumbent Ald. Robert Puente. She was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger.

After she was charged, then-Common Council President Cavalier Johnson removed Lewis from “all committee assignment duties.”

Lewis' departure from the council leaves three of the 15 seats empty, after Johnson left his District 2 seat after he was elected mayor earlier this year and Nik Kovac left his District 3 seat to become Johnson's budget director. Special elections for the District 2 and 3 seats will take place this fall.

