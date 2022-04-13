Milwaukee-area developer and investment adviser Kay Yang, already undergoing an IRS criminal investigation, now faces civil fraud charges

Investment adviser and 5xen Asian Super Market operator Kay Yang is facing federal civil fraud charges.

Milwaukee-area developer and investment adviser Kay Yang, already undergoing an IRS criminal investigation, is now facing civil fraud charges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is charging Yang and her company, Xapphire LLC, for allegedly raising $16.5 million by making false and misleading statements to approximately 70 investors, and for misappropriating more than $4 million of their funds.

That's according to an SEC statement issued Wednesday. Yang didn't immediately respond to a request for an interview.

According to the SEC's complaint, Yang, of Mequon, and Xapphire LLC engaged in the unregistered offer and sale of securities issued by her entities AK Equity Group LLC and Xapphire Fund LLC between April 2017 and April 2021.

The complaint also said Yang falsely represented to investors, many of them members of the Hmong American community in Wisconsin and Minnesota, that she would invest their money primarily through foreign exchange trading; they could expect annual returns ranging from 20% to 50%, and the trading was consistently successful.

In reality, Yang used less than half the investors' money for foreign exchange trading and had many months with large net trading losses, it said.

In addition, the complaint alleges that Yang misappropriated approximately $4.06 million of the investors' money to fund her and her family's lifestyle, including spending on casinos, travel, homes and cars, and to repay investors in a previous venture.

The SEC also named Yang's husband, Chao Yang, as a relief defendant for improperly receiving proceeds of the fraud, according to the complaint.

Kay Yang also was named in a separate civil complaint filed Wednesday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The trading commission complaint contains allegations similar to the SEC filing.

It also references a Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions order issued in 2020 that Yang pay restitution of nearly $17 million within five years to investors.

The trading commission complaint said Yang told investors they should endorse the restitution checks and return them to Yang without cashing them if they wanted to continue to invest with her companies.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in March that Yang is under an Internal Revenue Service investigation for alleged money laundering and wire fraud — including a claim she used funds from investors to gamble millions of dollars at a Milwaukee casino.

Yang also is vice president of 5xen Inc., which operates 5xen Asian Super Market, 6300 N. 76th St.

The Journal Sentinel reported in February that 5xen is facing a foreclosure suit from its lender after a $20 million expansion plan failed to proceed.

