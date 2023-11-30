Milwaukee area to see mix of rain and light snow Friday and Sunday. Saturday to be dry, cloudy

A mix of snowy, rainy and dry weather will grace southeast Wisconsin this weekend, but temperatures are expected to be high enough to avoid much snow accumulation.

Light snow is expected to begin Friday morning, said Aidan Kuroski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. Some snow accumulation of up to an inch could occur away from Lake Michigan.

Especially near the lake, residents could see snow one moment and rain the next. Inland, there could be a "more of a consistent snowfall," Kuroski said. But "it won't be very heavy."

"It's going to be very on-off," he said.

Friday afternoon and evening will be too warm for snow to stick, Kuroski said, as temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Roads will be wet throughout the day.

Saturday is expected to be dry and cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After midnight and into Sunday, a mix of light snow and rain is likely to return. Highs will also be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Residents should keep an eye on the forecast throughout the weekend because, while meteorologists have confidence in the systems' track in southeast Wisconsin, there is a chance it could be colder than predicted. A few degrees lower could mean that more of the precipitation turns to snow.

