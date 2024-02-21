Milwaukee artist Ike Wynter's nostalgic and inspiring wood art
Milwaukee artist Ike Wynter is diving through dumpsters and making masterpieces with his nostalgic and inspiring wood art.
Milwaukee artist Ike Wynter is diving through dumpsters and making masterpieces with his nostalgic and inspiring wood art.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.
Apple Music is now offering a monthly version of its annual Replay feature. You'll be able to access an archive of your top songs, albums and artists, as well as your personal milestones for each month.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
These steals run the gamut, from a 24-inch cutie for a ridiculous $65 to a 98-inch behemoth for $2,000 off — seriously.
Antetokounmpo has made it clear during All-Star Weekend that he's confident the Bucks can get back on track.
A word to the wise: These nostalgic eyeshadows, blushes, lipsticks and more have holiday gifts written all over them.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Xbox Series S is already our top pick for the best cheap game console, and now there's a discount that makes the system an even sweeter deal. A bundle of the console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate is just $220 at Target.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
The pop star's reach has no bounds.
Mini PCs can be a bit... dull. Ayaneo's AM02 pays tribute to Nintendo's classic console but still offers decent gaming clout. You could also file your taxes with it if you want.
YouTube is introducing the ability for users to incorporate or "remix" a music video in their short-form videos, called Shorts, as the company continues to challenge TikTok. Given that YouTube has something that TikTok doesn't, which is a vast library of official music videos, it makes sense for the platform to leverage it to advance its short-form video ambitions. The move is especially significant as it comes a few weeks after Universal Music Group pulled its song catalog from TikTok, removing the ability for users to add music from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande in their videos.
Using a plastic cutting board can create thousands of small flecks of plastic, which can get onto your knife and into your food. But how harmful is that?
NVIDIA just released a free new chatbot that runs locally on Windows PCs. You need a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher and at least 8GB of VRAM to use the bot.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.
If it's time to gear up for your next adventure it's hard to beat these deals on Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 hiking shoes, also available with Gore-Tex
Redick is reportedly joining Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team.
Whether you're a Swiftie or you're just feeling crafty, you'll get thousands of colorful beads, letters, charms and more.